Woman Loses Sight After Failed Eyeball Tattoo

Related Stories A 24-year-old woman from Canada, Catt Gallinger is embarking on awareness creation to enlighten people about the likely consequences of eyeball tattoo after hers turned unpleasant.



She has been compelled to do this in the interest of the public because, in her case, the failed procedure left her with blurry vision in her left eye and purple discharge coming out of it.



When Gallinger decided to do go in for the delicate eyeball tattoo to “feel more at home in my body”, it did not occur to her that it could end up destroying her sight.



However, shortly after coloring the white of her left eyeball purple, the pet nutritionist noticed purple discharge oozing out of it.



She thought it wise to seek another medical attention at a hospital, where doctors administered antibiotic drops and sent her home.



The issue got even worse after that medical care as her eye became swollen shut.



Doctors used steroids to alleviate her symptoms, but the tattoo became hard around her cornea, affecting her vision and causing severe discomfort.



Catt Gallinger said she has spent hundreds of dollars on treatments so far, and while the swelling and pain have reduced a bit, she has not regained her sight in the tattooed eye.



According to doctors, Gallinger’s sight has been permanently affected and have to “go completely or stay a blurry mess.”



She decided to post photos and videos of herself during various stages of her condition , cautioning people to look into the tattoo artist’s work and reputation before undergoing the procedure.



She wrote on her Facebook, “Just please be cautious who you get your mods from and do your research. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”



“There are multiple people who can attest that my aftercare was good and any other part of what I am saying.”



“I have been to the hospital three times, I had no furry pets to cause any dander, and I wash my hands every time I do anything with my eye, both before and afterwards.”