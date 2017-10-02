Farmer Shoots forest Guard At Sefwi Awaso

Related Stories An unidentified farmer, on Thursday, shot a forest guard, Mr. Collins Gyamfi, in the Sefwi Awaso Forest Reserve, in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Betwai District of the Western Region.



The suspect, who is on the run, shot the guard, to prevent his arrest for illegally farming in the forest reserved.



The suspect, who was among a group of five illegal farmers, is said to have opened fire as the forest guards, who questioned them about their presence in the forest reserved.



Mr. Gyamfi, who sustained gunshot wounds, was rushed by his colleagues to the Bibiani Government hospital, from where he has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital, Kumasi.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.



She said; “This suspect, who is yet to be identified, fled the scene after allegedly shooting the forest officer. This is a case of attempted murder, and the police are seriously working to arrest him to assist in investigations.”



ASP Adiku explained that, at about 2pm on Thursday, the Bibiani District Forestry Manager, Mr. Adams Baafal, reported to the Bibiani Divisional Police command, that at 12pm, there forestry guards, Francis Adu Gyamafi, Mathew Kyem and Collins Gyamfi, 36, went for tree seedlings in the Sefwi Awaso forest, for transplanting.



She indicated that the officers saw five illegal farmers in the forest and questioned them for illegally farming in the forest.



One of the said farmers, ASP Adiku fired a single barrel gun at three guards injuring Gyamfi, but no arrest has been made.



