Daily Graphic Lead Story Is “Pure Bull..” – Adu Asare

Related Stories A former presidential staffer in the Mahama administration, Kojo Adu Asare has rubbished the Monday, October 2, lead story of the Daily Graphic newspaper as “pure bullshit.”



Adu Asare promptly apologized for his uncomplimentary live radio language, but he insisted there are far better and more serious issues deserving front page and lead treatment than the “A-Plus apologises to Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye” story.



The paper had carried the story in the ongoing controversy surrounding the contract abrogation of Unibank by the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Adu Asare, also former MP for Adentan in Accra, suggested while contributing to Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen discussion programme, that another front page story – “Donald Trump eyes investment in Africa – Prez” - was more deserving of the lead treatment.



Host of the programme, Kaba, read a couple of contributors’ messages agreeing with the MP’s misgiving, except one that posited that since the allegations by A-Plus against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the presidency accusing them of involvement in corrupt acts were given lead prominence by the paper, it was equally important and fair that his apology is given same treatment.