Produce Alajo Railway Crossing Murder Suspect “Dead Or Alive,” - Court Orders Police

Sympathizers of Yaw Boadi, the 33-year old mechanic who was allegedly shot by a businessman at Alajo Railway Crossing on Monday registered their displeasure over some developments in the matter.



The sympathizers clad in red arm bands questioned why the accused person was not present in court, a situation they did not understand and rained curses on all.



They therefore told the media that they would march from the Abeka District Court premises to the Tesano Police Station over the absence of the accused in court.



However when the case was called, the Chief Inspector Hanson Armah told the court that he had been informed by the Case Investigator that the accused was unwell and was receiving attention at the Prison’s infirmary.



The court presided over by Ms Victoria Ghansah therefore ordered the Police to produce Charles Nana Frimpong dead or alive in court at the next sitting.



The matter was adjourned to October 16.



On August 8, this year, the victim was shot after an argument with Nana Frimpong.



The accused who had parked his red Hyundai car at the spot got angry when the deceased allegedly asked him to park it well to enable him park his 207 Benz bus.



This generated into a heated argument and Nana Frimpong allegedly pulled a gun out of his car and shot Boadi in the stomach.



The victim fell unconscious and he was rushed to the Ridge Hospital by his colleagues but some days later Boadi passed away.