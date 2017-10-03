5 Things You Should Never Do On A First Date

Related Stories It doesn’t matter if you’re browsing for partners via free singles dating sites or in person, you need to be prepared for that stressful first date. Unfortunately, most people simply can’t control their emotions and they end up saying or doing something wrong.



Recovering from a big mistake on a first date is one of the hardest things in dating. Therefore, in order to help you avoid these rather awkward situations, we decided to pick out 5 things you should



Swearing Won’t Get You Anywhere



Some people think that cursing will make them look more honest and approachable. This is a common misconception and you should definitely avoid this strategy at all costs. Don’t get us wrong, swearing can be cute, but only in the right context. However, it’s better to leave those naughty words for the third date (wink, wink). Joking aside, excessive swearing will only make you look rude, aggressive, and violent. Trust us, you don’t want to make that kind of a first impression.



Ignoring The Check Is Rude



This is one of the worst things you could possibly do on a first date. It may seem like a trivial detail, but trust us, your companion would be pleased to see that you’re willing to pay your half of the bill. If you completely ignore the check and wait for him/her to pay for the entire meal, your partner will think that you’re a bad person and a freeloader. It’s always better to reach for the check and split it with your date. This way you’ll come across as an honest and straightforward individual.



Being Late Is Ill-Advised



If you want to be rude, then by all means, be late to your first meeting. However, if you want to make a good first impression, make sure to be there on time! Being late implies that you value your own time more than anything else. Even worse, it indicates that you’re actually not that interested in the person you’re seeing. Therefore, in order to avoid these negative vibes, simply honor the agreement and show up at the right time.



Don’t Get Drunk



We already mentioned that first dates can be rather stressful and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. If you’re stressed it actually means that you care about impressing your date and that’s kind of cute. Keeping it cool is easier said than done and a little bit of liquor can help you calm your nerves. However, you should never get drunk on the first date because it might jeopardize your entire relationship with that person. So, make sure to drink responsibly and you’ll have nothing to worry about.



Being Pushy Is A Bad Idea



Assertiveness and confidence are good traits, but being too pushy may ruin your first date! If you come on too strong you may scare away your potential partner and that is never a good start. Therefore, it’s extremely important to remain calm and composed during your meeting, no matter how much you like the person sitting across the table.