Recruit PWDs As Toll Collectors At Lorry Parks

Mr. Alex Korsi Akpo, President, Ghana Federation of Persons With Disability Organization, Ho, has appealed to government to recruit Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) as toll collectors at lorry parks.



He lauded government for its decision to engage PWDs as toll collectors in booths on highways and asked that lorry stations be added to give meaning to government’s commitment to PWDs and their welfare.



Mr Akpo made the appeal at the launch of a registration programme for PWDs in the Ho Municipality by the Department of Social Welfare to indentify the total number of PWDs and their various categories.



The exercise was also to gather information on PWDs to create a data base for assistance and opportunities.



Mr. Akpo said the registration exercise was running smoothly except for transportation and feeding challenges and appealed for support from government and benevolent institutions.



Mr. Nelson Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said government was making efforts to help Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be self sufficient in society and said the Assembly was giving equal opportunities to PWDs in the award of contracts so that people with disability would be beneficiaries.