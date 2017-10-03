Armed Forces Socialises With Sister Services

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with the Airborne Forces (ABF), at the weekend organised a socialisation programme with other security services in Tamale aimed at strengthening relationships for a collaborative fight against crime.



The other security agencies that joined in the exercises comprised the Ghana Police Service, the Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Immigration Service.



Brigadier General Stanley Brian Alloh, the General Commander of the Northern Command, addressing the forces after the exercise, dubbed: “Exercise BRIDGET,” said it was meant to bridge the gap between retired officers and officers of other security services for a unified collaboration to fight crime.



He said the exercise, which had been outlined in the GAF biennial operational training and logistics documents, was also meant for socialisation to know the common problems that they face within the various commands so as to help each other to solve them to safeguard the peace of the Region.



He said as security personnel there was the need to have sound minds saying; “A sound mind is always in a sound body,” hence the need to include indoor games and health walk as part of the exercise.



Aside the indoor games, personnel of the Airborne Force exhibited their parachuting skills when they dropped from the Air craft at the height of 1,200ft to the admiration of all.



LT. Col. Joseph Malik Punamane, the Commanding Officer of 69 Airborne Forces, said one of the reasons for the para trainings was for self preparation towards any unforeseen operation.