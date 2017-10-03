Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan Connects To The Grid And Begins Electricity Supply

Related Stories Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has connected its 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the national grid.



The Powership, which arrived in August, this year, has completed all requisite commissioning works, operational tests and has begun supplying power to the national grid.



A statement issued in Accra by Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communication Specialist said this would significantly help ameliorate the power supply in the country.



It said the operation of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan was in consonance with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership to supply a total of 450 MW into the national grid for 10 years.



The statement said Karpowership has a proven track record of supplying sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity with its first Powership; Karadeniz Powership Aysegul Sultan.



The 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will also supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity at one of the lowest prices for thermal power generation.



It said the Powership would initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity but thanks to its ability to operate with Natural Gas as well, it would be converted to Natural Gas as soon as local Natural Gas supplies become available, ensuring cost savings for Ghana.



It said the operations of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan would have a significant contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply and create employment opportunities.



Karpowership is a socially responsible company committed to giving back to the community, since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in several social responsibility projects such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students as well as adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory for a community school.



As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity.