Old Age Does Make One Worthless—Deputy Minister

Related Stories The aged has a lot to offer society hence the urgent need to tap into their store of knowledge and wisdom in our pursuit of a sustainable development agenda, a Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has said



Madam Gifty Tsum Ampofo said this during the celebration of the United Nation’s day for the aged which was organized by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central, Mr. Kofi Brako, for senior citizens in Tema.



According to her, the aged could help in addressing the pressing need for the Ghanaian society to nurture children into responsibility adulthood.



“My fathers and mothers who are on retirement, we want to plead that the minimal oversight responsibility you can give to your sons and daughters is necessary so they could work hard whilst their children grow up under good training to available waywardness.”



She observed that the aged were not brought into the picture when it came to taking care of children but rather “we rely on hired maids who would not do the right thing.”



Madam Tsum Ampofo said old age did not mean one was good for nothing “so the little one can do to help in the upbringing of our grandchildren would be very much appreciated.”



She pleaded with them not to relent in their efforts to guide the younger generation with their wisdom.



She urged the senior citizens to make sure they registered with the National Health Insurance which was free saying “they should not sit down till they are sick before renewing their cards because without the cards hospital bills could be a bit of a problem.”



The Deputy Minister announced that a bill was currently drafted to ensure the welfare of the aged.

She said, among other things, the bill would seek to educate the aged on health related issues and give them enough information in order to live comfortably.



The Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Mr. Kofi Brako observed that the aged had many problems including health and pension related issues.



In an attempt to help ease off some of these burdens, Mr. Brako promised to ensure that senior citizens in Tema boarded buses for free.



The over six hundred aged persons who attended were feted and given pieces of cloth and walking sticks each. Some selected senior citizens were honored with citations.