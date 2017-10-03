Discipline Must Be Instil In Society – Police Commander

Related Stories Deputy Superintendent of Police George Lysander Asare, the District Commander, Mamprobi Police Station, tasked leaders and elders to instil discipline in the youth to enable them desist from all sorts of nefarious practices.



DSP Asare explained that the rate at which the youth were getting attracted to immoral and criminal activities was on the rise and called for drastic intervention to help re-direct the orientation of the youth towards product ventures and responsible lifestyle.



The Police Commander identified some of the despicable practices as Indian hemp smoking, wearing of dreadlocks, gay and lesbian relationships, land guard activities and gross disrespect for the elderly.



DSP Asare made the call at a National Commission for Civic Education’s (NCCE) community engagement programme with the Mamprobi Zone of the Help Age Association.



The NCCE Community engagement project which was on the theme: “The ills of Mob Justice,” seeks to persuade people to desist from mob or instance justice.



He also said the practice where people took the law into their hands and mete out mob justice to persons at the least provocation and confrontations had led to many innocent persons losing their lives.



He therefore encouraged the NCCE to engage in more of such community meeting to help instil discipline into the youth.



Mr Stephen Y. Heymann, NCCE Officer-in-charge of Ablekuma South-West Sub-metro who organized the event noted within the community “we must be each other’s’ keeper, “we must be vigilant and protect the community’s common interest whilst we work with the security”.



Mr Heymann also urged the Police to take swift actions whenever the citizen reported incidents of breach of law to them; “you must also purge yourself of the bribery perception tag.



“For the rule of law to work the citizens must have confidence in the security systems, the judiciary, and innocent people must not be denied justice….justice must not be for the highest bidder”.



Talking about environmental issues, he said it was the responsibility of every citizen to help keep the community clean.



Chairman of Mamprobi Zone of the Help Age Association, Mr Tetteh Tennyson called on the police to curb noise making as a results of late closure of outdoor events.



As a matter of urgency the police as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly must check whether the public has acquired the necessary road blocks permit during such funerals and outdooring event in the community.