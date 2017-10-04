Eschew Hatred – Dr Lawrence Tetteh Admonishes Ghanaians

Dr Lawrence Tetteh Related Stories Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, on Tuesday, urged Ghanaians to eschew hatred, greed and insensitivity, saying such traits impede national development



The international evangelist said Ghanaians should rather promote love, kindness, peace and unity, which propel national development.



Dr Tetteh made the recommendation when he addressed a news conference to announce his crusade in Denkyira-Obuasi, in the Central Region, dubbed: the “Denkyira-Obuasi Restoration Crusade”.



It is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, to Friday October 13, at the Denkyira-Obuasi Town Park.



Dr Tetteh said Ghanaians should take inspiration from Joel 2:25, which states that: “And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the canker worm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army, which I send among you.”



It was in this vein, he said, that he had taken the initiative, as a Man of God, to restore New Obuasi, popularly known as Denkyira-Obuasi, to normalcy, by organising a crusade in the town.



Dr Tetteh said the death of Major Mahama had left a sour taste in the mouth of Ghanaians and the town, which caused his death must be cleansed.



He said many were worried and criticising the reason behind such a restoration crusade, but he emphasised that such a crusade was needed to for the purification and sanctification of the town.



He said the Crusade was a platform, which presented an opportunity for the Community to seek the face of God and never allow such an incident to occur again.



They would also pray for God’s forgiveness and restoration.



“In times like this, it is easy for people to find faults and heap blame on one another, regardless of what investigations and outcomes the security agencies may establish,” he noted.



Dr Tetteh said it was important to use the event, though sad, to reflect on individual and collective actions, attitudes and responsibilities towards one another; while sympathising with the family of the fallen soldier.



“Instead of seeking for peace, people often fail to exercise restraint in dealing with one another but are eager to destroy a fellow human being.”



Dr Tetteh advised the community to use the crusade to resolve all issues and never again should they allow such suspicion, greed, and insensitivity to destroy the relationship among the children of God.



He expressed his gratitude to the District Administration and the New Obuasi Local Council of Churches, which he said had graciously agreed to partner in hosting the crusade.



The Reverend Jackson Ofori, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches of New Obuasi, again, rendered an apology to the family of Major Mahama and the people of Ghana, for misfortune caused and asked for forgiveness.



He said the Community was facing many challenges after the incident and appealed to the Government to aid in the strengthening of State institutions and the provision of infrastructure to eradicate the menace of instant justice across the country.



Major Mahama was lynched by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi on May 29, 2017, who are reported to have mistaken the army officer's identity as an armed robber because he carried a gun in his back pocket.



In another development, Dr Tetteh would also hold a crusade at Koforidua dubbed: “Koforidua for Christ Crusade, scheduled for Wednesday, October 4 to Friday October 6, at the Jackson Park.