2 Persons And A Hostel Fined For Sanitation Offences

The individuals – Naomi Osei and Abena Djob – were fined GH¢300 and GH¢540 respectively while Adoma Memorial Hostel was fined GH¢420.



The court was presided over by Her Ladyship Linda Amissah.

According to the prosecutor, Patience Geraldo, Naomi Osei Owusu, a resident of Mataheko, was summoned to court for dumping and burning refuse on the ground and also for being responsible for chocking the drainage with rubbish.



She pleaded guilty on both counts and was fined 20 penalty units, which is equivalent to GH¢240, for the first offence, and 25 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢300, for the second offence.

She was, however, asked to pay only GH¢300, which she did, and was discharged.



Abena Djoba, a 60-year-old resident of Latebiokoshie, was summoned to court for non-compliance with a notice to construct a toilet facility in her house, and also for dumping human excreta tied in a polythene bag in her neighbour’s compound.



She pleaded guilty to both counts and was, therefore, fined 45 penalty units, the equivalent of GH¢540, for the first offence and 40 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢480, for the second offence.



The magistrate gave her a period of one month to construct a toilet facility in her house and reappear in court on October 26, 2017.

The third case was that of the management of Adomaa Memorial Hostel in Mataheko, represented by Eric Agyemang, who is the manager of the facility. The facility was summoned for their refusal to register with the AMA accredited waste management contractor, acting contrary to AMA waste management byelaws, 1995, section 1, 2, 3 and 10.



Eric Agyemang pleaded not guilty and showed the court a contract between the facility and a tricycle waste collector. He told the court that he was not notified that the facility had to be registered with the Metro Waste and Allied Services (MWAS).



The prosecutor, however, showed the court a copy of the notice served to the facility to register with the AMA accredited waste management contractor.



The manager of the facility was, therefore, fined 35 penalty units, which is equivalent to GH¢420, which he paid, and was therefore discharged.



Meanwhile, Her Ladyship Linda Ammisah has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three persons – Bright Agbekodzi, Grace Osei and Margaret Okai – for their failure to appear before court when they were summoned.



They are to appear before court on the 17th of October 2017.

All the accused persons acted contrary to the Public Health Act 851 of Act 2012.