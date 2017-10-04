Assembly To Evict Traders Selling On Road Shoulders

Related Stories The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly would soon evict traders who sell along the shoulders of the Effiakuma number nine road as a measure to decongest and improve traffic flow in the area.



The traders have therefore been given a one week ultimatum to voluntarily comply with the Assembly's directive of not trading on the road sides or face ejection.



Mr John Laste, the Metropolitan Public Relations Officer (PRO) who made this known to the GNA in an interview, said traders have been educated on the need to trade inside the market rather than sell on the edges of the road, which aside the inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, posed a major risk in the event of an accident.



"We have told them to move their tables and wares into the main market to make way for pedestrians or face forceful ejection".



He explained that a recent visit to the market by the MCE, Mr. Anthony K. K Sam and some officers from the Assembly revealed that many of the tables had been abandoned inside the market and the owners had resorted to selling their wares on the pavements and by the roadsides.



He therefore called on the Assembly member of the area to work closely with market Queen to ensure a smooth process.



In another development, a team of officers from the Assembly lead by the Metro Chief Executive impounded a backhoe and a tipper truck with registration numbers GS 769-14 and WR 1874-16 for developing in a watercourse around Ntankoful.



The PRO said the assembly would take legal action against developers who encroached waterways without permit.