Related Stories While commenting on how the US president has so far responded to the hurricane in Puerto Rico, the female political commentator said...



"(Trump) needs to read what it means to be president manual, he can even read 'the for dummies' version. He needs to look up the definition of leadership". Choi!















She went in...

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.