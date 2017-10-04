Don’t Squeeze Breast Like Mango Or Orange...

Related Stories President of Breast Care International Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai has entreated men not to squeeze breast like mango or orange when having sexual intercourse with them.



She described the breast ‘as fragile’ calling on men to handle it with care.



Dr Wiafe-Addai discounted claims that frequent sucking of breast prevents the risk of women getting breast cancer.



“It is not true that the more you suck a woman’s breast it prevents the risk of getting breast cancer. What is true is that women who have children should breastfeed, and breastfeeding has some positive effect on the woman as far as breast cancer is concerned.



‘But not adult men to go and suck the breast thinking it will protect the woman from breast cancer, that is not true, it is very fragile so let’s handle it with care…don’t squeeze it like you have some mango or orange that you are squeezing to get some fluid out,” she told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.



The President of Breast Care International encouraged families to support women with breast cancers.



“If you find something in a woman’s breast don’t send her to her family home because she has been diagnosed of breast cancer. Give her all the morale even if not financial. So that she knows that someone is with her through the fight. The fight against breast cancer is not an easy one so women need all the support from men, society and the nation,’ she advised.





