Parents Denying Children Of Education To Face Sanctions

Related Stories The traditional leaders of Aduamoa, a community in the Kwahu East District, have threatened to sanction any parent, who denies their children education.



Nana Kwadwo Safo, the Bamihene, said they were eager to see every child of school-going age not only enrolled but retained.



He expressed deep worry about the situation where many a pupil often abandoned the classroom for the farm.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that this could not continue and that the chiefs were determined to reverse the trend.



Nana Safo also spoke of their readiness to go the extra mile to make the school environment, academically friendly.



He added that they would support the schools with the necessary teaching and learning materials to perform.



The chief appealed for the establishment of a tigernut processing factory in the area under the government’s one district one factory policy.



The area is noted for tigernut growing and such a factory could bring enormous benefits to the people.



He also called for the rehabilitation of the Obo-Adumoa-Nkwatia road to provide safety and give comfort to travelers.