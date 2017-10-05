50 Modern Toilets For Kumasi

Related Stories Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, will soon benefit from 50 modern toilets.



The supposed 20-seater toilets would be constructed across all the sub-metros in the city through a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.



The project forms part of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s (KMA’s) vision of bringing massive transformation in the lives of the people.



Centrifugal Holdings Company Ltd, owned by Alhaji Ramadan Mutala Mohammed, a Ghanaian, will construct the toilets through effective collaboration with the KMA.



Through the collaboration, Centrifugal Holdings would embark on other major projects in the city to help improve the living standards of the residents.



They include the completion of all the satellite markets in the city – which are currently at various stages of completion – to help boost economic activities in Kumasi, re-equipping of the Rattray Park – a recreational facility – to make it look modern and receptive to its patrons.



Signing of MoU



The KMA and Centrifugal Holdings held fruitful discussions about the project in Kumasi yesterday.



The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi; Abraham Boadi aka Opooman; KMA Presiding Member (PM) and other top members of the assembly attended the meeting.



It was agreed during the meeting that the KMA and Centrifugal Holdings would officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) about the BOT project in the second week of October.



Target of BOT



The BOT arrangement between the KMA and Centrifugal Holdings would lead to the creation of jobs for the people and also promote business activities in the Ashanti Regional capital.



The arrangement, notably the building of the 50 toilets, would also help improve the sanitation situation, and make Kumasi clean and green to give the city a major facelift.



By the arrangement, especially with the completion of all the satellite markets, the perennial congestion quandary in the city, which impedes economic growth, would be a thing of the past.



Centrifugal Holdings



President of Centrifugal Holdings, Alhaji Mohammed, expressed delight about the partnership agreement that his company was about to seal with the KMA.



He said he has a long-standing relationship with Italy and so he would arrange for KMA delegation to embark on a 10-city official working visit to Italy before the close of the year aimed at creating a sister-city relationship.