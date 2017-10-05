Community Policeman Arrested For Extortion

Related Stories The police have apprehended a 34-year-old former Community Policing Assistant (CPA) for posing as an officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service to extort money from unsuspecting drivers.



Daniel Boateng was arrest at National Theater area by the Accra Regional Police Command for extorting money from his victims on Tuesday morning upon a tip-off.



Suspect, who has operated for the past seven years, is still in police custody.



Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said suspect was recruited as a Community Policing Assistant in 2007 during the previous Kufuor administration at Oda.



After the expiration of their module, all the CPAs were laid off.



According to suspect, he tried several times to get enlisted into the Ghana Police Service but to no avail.



Boateng, who has little knowledge about policing, acquired a set of police uniform and used it to extort monies from the public.



Police intelligence indicates that the suspect had operated at Ofankor, Odorkor, Mile 7 and National Theater area.



Police uniforms used by suspect have been retrieved by investigators handling the case while investigations into the matter continue.