IMAJIN Boss Gets GH¢900,000 Bail

Arnold Kojo Asante, Chief Executive of IMAJIN Advertising, organisers of the now defunct Legends and Legacy Ball was yesterday granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court where he is standing trial for allegedly duping Kofi Adams, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The businessman was hauled before the court for allegedly defrauding Mr. Adams the tune of GH¢840, 000.



At, its sitting yesterday, the court presided over by Mrs. Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Arnold to bail in the sum of GH¢900,000 with six sureties all to be gainfully employed.



As part of the bail conditions, the accused must deposit his passport at the Court’s registry and report at the Commercial Crime Unit of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every two weeks.



This follows a bail application filed by Samuel Akuffo lawyer for Arnold.



Hearing continues on October 16, 2017.



The judge at the previous sitting recused herself from hearing the case following comments from Dr. Maurice Ankrah, lawyer for Arnold that she (the judge) had conference with Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, the former prosecutor of the case.



Mrs. Quaye did not take kindly to counsel’s comments and insisting that she has not had any discussion with any with any prosecutor or any interested party in the case.



“I have not met any prosecutor, but for you to say that I have had conference with a prosecutor means I have been compromised. I will, therefore, write to the Chief Justice that I am recusing myself from both cases,’’ the presiding judge said.



In response, Dr Ankrah stated that he was not accusing the judge of involving herself in any illegality, but he wanted her to appreciate his client’s situation.



“Your honour, I did not accuse you of conniving with anybody, and please if that was how my submission was interpreted, I am extremely sorry,’’ he said.



Kofi Adams



In the case involving Mr. Adams, Arnold has been charged with defrauding by false pretense.



He is alleged to have defrauded the NDC national organiser of GH¢840,000 in a business deal that involved the supply of tyres to Goldfields Mining Company Limited.



The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Stephen Adjei, told the court that in December 2016, Asante convinced Mr Adams that he had secured a contract to supply tyres to Goldfields, Tarkwa, and, therefore, needed money to execute the contract.



Asante, he said, then promised to pay the money in the same month.



“During the due period of payment, Asante indicated to Mr Adams that the contract payment was being processed by Goldfields Ghana Limited and requested him to provide him with his bank account numbers to effect payment into it,’’ he said.



ASP Adjei added that Asante later told Mr Adams that Goldfields had issued a cheque to him to effect the payment.



Despite all those assurances, the prosecutor stated that no money was paid to Mr Adams.





