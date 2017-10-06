Viral VIDEO of Pastors Praying For ‘The Spirit That Reduces Weight’ To Deliver An Overweight Woman

Related Stories There’s a video currently trending on social media and it has caused quite the reaction from a lot of people. -*Viewer’s discretion is advised*



In the video, an overweight woman lies on the floor while some pastors are gathered around her, praying for “that spirit that reduces weight” to help the woman lose weight.



Makeup artist turned fitness instructor Segun Gele posted the video on Instagram and wrote that “This right here is mockery in a place of worship and I think these pastors are pushing it too far”.



On-Air personality Freeze also adds his two cents. He says:



What a league of morons!!!

–

Only in Nigeria would these world class cretins pray for what healthy living, gym registration and dieting can solve.

–

Although God is very real, religion is nothing but an illusion, created by the oppressed to subdue the harshness of their reality!

–

To call for the abolition of the illusion necessitates creating conditions that don’t require the illusions.

–

Ever wondered what the correlation between religion and poverty is? The poorer a nation, the more the requirement for religion to create that illusion that acts as an escape from the reality of the situation of the oppressed.

–

Why on earth will a clown offer you an apron to protect you from attacks, while they themselves have bullet proof cars and armed body guards to protect them from those same attacks?

–

Some people thrive from ensuring these illusions are kept alive, thus are at the epicenter of the problem itself.

–

Remove those making a living off the illusion (Yahoo boy Pastors) and those creating the conditions that require the illusions (corrupt politicians) and our society will heal itself like magic, in no time.

–

The failure to act now, is extremely perilous! ~FRZ



The video was posted on the Church’s YouTube page about a week ago but recently went viral and has gotten 31k views already. The video also shows the prayer sessions for other overweight people.



The YouTube page is the official page for a Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.



Watch the video below-



















Source: bellanaija.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.