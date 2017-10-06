Solomon Darko Jailed Three Years For Escaping From Custody

Library Image Related Stories A 25 year-old remand prisoner has been handed a three-year prison sentence by the Juaso Circuit Court for attempting to escape from lawful custody.



Solomon Darko pleaded guilty to the crime.



Police Detective Sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that the incident happened on September 25.



The convict has been provisionally charged with murder and brought to the Konongo Magistrate Court to be remanded.



Immediately after stepping out of the dock, he jumped throw a window in a darling bid to escape.



The prosecution said he was chased and arrested by two police officers on duty at the court.



