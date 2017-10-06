MPs Angry Over High Rent

Related Stories Members of Parliament in the country have bemoaned the high cost of housing rent in the country.



According to them, the high housing rent is negatively impacting earnings of workers in the country.



The average expenditure on housing, especially in Accra and the big cities, is much higher than that of similar expenditures in other cities across the world.



According to a 2014 report by the Rent Control and Housing Studies, 75 per cent of Ghanaians are spending at least half of their monthly income on housing alone, which experts say is not advisable.



On the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 4 October 2017, the MPs expressed their sentiments during a statement in commemoration of World Habitat Day.



Taking their turns, they each decried the practice of charging exorbitant rents which drains the pockets of the ordinary Ghanaian.



But government believes this will be a thing of the past as plans are far advanced to introduce a legislation that will cushion tenants against such high housing rents.



Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, assured home developers that the law will consider their interests.



He said: “It is our determination to ensure a new rent bill that will be validated and all the anomalies of the existing rent act removed to promote a balance between the needs of tenants and landlords.



“When passed into law, a new rent act will ensure that the rights of tenants are safeguarded and also real estate developers are not discouraged from investing in rental housing.



“In closing, I recognise the theme: ‘Housing policies, affordable homes’, creates a big challenge not only to the Ministry of Works and Housing, but also all the collaborating Ministries, the business community and civil society amongst others.



“Addressing the housing needs of the poorest and most vulnerable especially women, youth and those living in slums must be a priority to the developmental agenda of our dear nation…”



Meanwhile, a former Works and Housing Minister, Alban Bagbin, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain the current Minister for some time to enable him better roll out his policies.



According to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the high attrition rate at the Ministry prevents Ministers from better executing their vision for the sector.





