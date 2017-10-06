'£73m Old Fadama Relocation Loan Missing'

Related Stories Minister of Zongo and Inner-City Development Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface has revealed that a £73 million loan contracted in the dying embers of the Kufuor administration and meant for the improvement of communities such as Old Fadama could not be traced after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won power.



Alhaji Abubakar Saddique, then-Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing told residents of the area on Wednesday, 4 October that he personally signed off the loan deal in 2007 towards the relocation of Old Fadama to Adjen Kotoku in Ga West Municipal District.



“In 2007, I signed a loan for £73 million to change this place and move the whole of this place to Adjen Kotoku,” asking: “Where is the loan? We can’t trace it.”



“I even created a market in Ablekuma for the Komkombas to start before we finish with Adjen Kotoku, they politicised it; today, where are we? One step forward, five steps backward,” the Madina MP bemoaned.



He said had the project been seen through, “I believe that by now all these cargoes wouldn’t have come into the city. All cargoes, articulated trucks coming from the north will just branch through Nsawam to Adjen Kotoku. Those coming from the southern sector like Takoradi, Cape Coast, Ivory Coast, at Kosoa there’s a bypass there going straight to Adjen Kotoku and to ease traffic in town,” he said.



