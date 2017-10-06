We Didn’t Expect Rains To Cause Flooding – Meteo

Related Stories The Ghana Meteorological Agency says it didn’t forecast that parts of the country will experience heavy rains that could cause flooding.



“We didn’t expect the rains to last this long, we forecaseted that it will rain this morning but the amount of rain that we’ll get to cause flooding was not forecasted,” Duty Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, David Owusu Kesse told Joy FM.



The country’s capital, Accra and the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi had heavy rains Friday morning which lasted for hours causing houses and cars in various areas to be submerged.



Several people who left their homes early for work have been stuck in heavy traffic as the flood waters which have taken over some major roads have taken quite some time to recede.



Whereas some of the victims of the rains have climbed to the top of their buildings to seek refuge, others have moved to higher grounds for safety.