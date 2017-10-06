Wall of Ex-Prez Rawlings’ Ridge Residence Collapses After Downpour - PHOTO

Related Stories A former Head of State, Jerry John Rawlings, was also not spared by the Friday Morning downpour in the national capital Accra, as the walls of his Ridge Residence was toppled by the storm.



The collapsed walls, sighted by Citi News, resembled the remnants of an Accra Metropolitan Assembly demolition exercise.



There are currently at least four police officers at the residence, but the former President's security detail declined to speak to Newsmen. Source: citifmonline.com