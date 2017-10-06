Akufo-Addo Condemned For ‘Ignoring’ Teachers

Related Stories A group calling itself Progressive Teachers Association has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials for neglecting this year’s celebration of Teacher’s Day and award ceremony to honour Ghanaian teachers.



The group, in a statement released on Friday, October 6 by its National president, Obeng Agyenim Boateng, said the actions of President Akufo-Addo must be condemned as it is unpardonable for teachers to be treated in such a disrespectful manner at the 23rd National Best Teacher and third Best School awards in Koforidua on Thursday.



“At an all-important ceremony like the World Teachers Day where the best Ghanaian teachers were assembled from the ten regions of Ghana to be honoured, the leadership of the Progressive Teachers Association of Ghana was expecting at least the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Vice President or the Minister of Education to be present.



“To our dismay, neither the President nor the Vice President nor the Minister of Education was present to grace the ceremony. This act of disrespect to the Ghanaian teacher must be condemned by all and sundry,” the statement noted.



Attributing the failure of the President to appear at the ceremony to failed government promises which have not been honoured, the statement added that: “The incremental credit / jump for September has not been affected. Also, newly trained teachers who completed their studies and training in the various colleges of education this year have been in the house for the past eight weeks awaiting posting. Previously, graduates from the colleges of education were posted even before the basic schools resumed for the first term.”



The group said: “Government promised to restore allowance of teacher trainees in full in its 100 days in power. Today marks exactly 272 days since this government was inaugurated and not a single teacher trainee has been paid the said allowances in full. Even with what we have heard, after deductions, the teacher trainee is given Ghc204 as allowances and this is paid for only 8 months unlike the previous allowances which amounted to Ghc460.00 and was paid for twelve months. This is certainly not allowances restored in full.”



They are therefore calling for an unqualified apology to Ghanaian teachers for being neglected as they request for fair treatment to teacher trainees who have not been posted as well as better conditions for teachers in general.





