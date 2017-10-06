6 Things A Parent Should Never Say To A Child

Library Image Related Stories As good parents, we should choose to use phrases that will make them feel good about themselves. Words that will stick with them when they go through tough times in life.



Saying negative words can have a lasting effect on your child years after you've said them.



It’s very easy to say harsh words especially when you are angry and frustrated.



Here are 8 things a parent should never say to a child.



You have been possessed by evil spirits

How can a child of your womb be possessed by demons? Some parents say such things in the despair of the moments. Whether you truly mean it or not, don’t utter such words to your child.



Your children and their descendants will suffer bitterly all their lives



Parents should use their tongues to bring blessings and life and not curses and death.



Never curse your child. A good parent must be calm, analyze situations and find solutions instead of saying negative words.



You will rot in hell for disgracing me

Before you lash out on your child, ask him why he or she failed to meet your expectation. Children often have legit reasons why they aren't able to accomplish what's being asked of them. Stop attacking your child's self-esteem and self-worth with this statement. Sometimes, we all need a little motivation or helping hand to execute a task.



I regret giving birth to you

The number one job of a parent is to stay calm no matter what happens. Aside from the fact that we usually say things we later regret when we're angry or frustrated, staying calm also models for our children how we want them to behave.



You are very ‘irresponsible’ just like your father

This is your fault. It runs through the blood. You married an ‘irresponsible’ man and you should pay the consequence if you truly mean it when you say this. But you don’t. So don’t blame your child if she doesn’t work diligently or act irresponsibly.



You will always be a failure in life

If your child doesn't get higher grades in school doesn't he or she will be a failure in life. Every child has his or her special talents it's up to you identify it and help him or she develops it.