My Son Looks Like My Ex-Boyfriend And I Feel Like Making Love To Him - Confused Mother

Related Stories It is so mindboggling and equally sympathetic how a mother could have intimate attraction for her only son, all because he looks just like her ex-boyfriend.



The confused Ms. Tamekloe said she has been to several psychologists over her strange situation, but all proved worthless.



What makes this woman’s situation delicate is the fact that the laws of Ghana frown seriously on incest and if self-control fails her, she may find herself at wrong side of the law leading to her being jailed for 5 to 15 years depending on the gravity of the crime.



Moreover, the holy bible also vehemently spoke against what she is being tempted to do.



Ms. Tamekloe is a well-respected chartered accountant who works at one of the banks in Ghana, and one would have assumed that she would be conversant with the consequences of having an affair with her son.



The 40-year-old Ms. Tamekloe is not just divorced, but also struggling to come to terms with her feelings for her 21-year-old son she gave birth to at the age of 19.



It all happened when a guy she was dating at SHS impregnated her, which made her a teenage mother to a young and handsome boy who later grew up to become a 21-year-old man.



Ms. Tamekloe says she strangely has been attracted to her only son to the extent that she severely feels jealous whenever he brings ladies home. " My lovely boy is all I have but he took on looks of my ex and this has affected me so badly.”



She further said that “sometimes I feel it is my ex that I gave birth to because I feel I'm in love with my son."



The helpless accountant made a scary revelation that she has tried on countless occasions to get her son in bed with her, so he could satisfy her pleasure, but "he is just not getting this vibe of how I am attracted to him intimately".



When asked if she had visited a psychologist over her predicament, Ms. Tamekloe revealed that all the counselling granted her has never worked and that she is running out of patience.