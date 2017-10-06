Man 'Castrates' Rival

Library Image Related Stories A man who suspected his 42-year-old wife of having an affair and sent thugs to remove the testicles of the wife’s suspected lover is in the grips of the police at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of Greater Accra.



The 49-year-old carpenter, identified by the police as Robert Otoo, was arrested on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Nsekina in the Ga West Municipality.



Confirming the incident to Graphic Online, the Amasaman Police Commander, Superintendent John Ferguson Dzineku said the incident happened on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Nsekina.



Robert Otoo and the victim, Emmanuel Nanor, 45, unemployed, are neighbours and shared the same wall.



One resident in the area said they suspect Otoo's "pen is not writing well" and that there are rumours in the community that he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.



At about 9:30 am Thursday, the police received a distress call that a certain man has been injured at Nsekina and was on the verge of dying.



The police rushed to the scene and found blood in the victim’s room but the victim had been put in a vehicle to a hospital for treatment.



Supt Dzineku said the police found the testicle lying in a pool of blood in the victim’s room and sent it to the police hospital for preservation.



Upon interrogation, the victim, popularly known in the area as Awotsɛ told the police that he was reading his Bible when two men forcefully entered his room.



The men reportedly held his throat and pinned him to the ground and told him that, they were sent by Robert Otoo to come for his testicles as his punishment for having an affair with his [Otoo] wife.



According to Superintendent Dzineku, one of the two men removed a knife from his pocket and used it to remove the testicle while the other one held the victim firmly to the ground.



He said as soon as they finished removing one of his testicles, they bolted.



He said the victim shouted for help and some residents rushed to his aid.



Otoo was subsequently arrested same day and will be processed for court on Monday, October 9, 2017, Superintendent Dzineku said.