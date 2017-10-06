Government Begins Process To Deploy GIFMIS To Northern Region

Related Stories The government has begun the process to deploy the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to all the 26 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region to ensure efficient management of resources.



To this end, a forum was held in Tamale for planners, administrators and budget officers of the MMDAs in the region to discuss the roadmap and major activities to ensure a smooth implementation of the system.



GIFMIS is an integrated computerised financial management system that facilitates budget preparation and execution, accounting and financial reporting, cash management, assets management, human resource and payroll management amongst others.



Implementation of GIFMIS started in 2012 and currently all headquarters of Ministries, Departments and Agencies subsisting on the consolidated fund are using the GIFMIS for processing their financial transactions while 60 MMDAs have also been hooked onto the GIFMIS.



Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Finance, in a speech read on his behalf, said the implementation of GIFMIS was in line with government’s efforts at creating a more business friendly environment and to harness better opportunities for the people through improved fiscal discipline.



Mr Ofori Atta urged MMDAs to accept the GIFMIS and use it to process their financial transactions including internally generated fund transactions to ensure success.



Mr Eugene Ofosuhene, the Controller and Accountant-General, said similar fora would be held in the middle and southern belts of the country after which the remaining 156 MMDAs would be hooked onto the GIFMIS.



Mr Ofosuhene, therefore, entreated Management of MMDAs to accord the GIFMIS team the needed cooperation to ensure a successful roll-out of the system.



Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, also urged MMDAs to demonstrate commitment to the GIFMIS by providing the necessary information to ensure smooth implementation.