CJ Condemns Unruly Lawyers

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has bemoaned the increase in the number of cases that have been brought before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) regarding the unruly behaviours of some lawyers.



She attributed the root cause of most of the acts of indiscipline to the lack of self-discipline and the desire to ‘get rich quick’ on the part of the legal practitioners.



According to her, the current state of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is not the best due to the conduct of some members, particularly the younger ones.



The Chief Justice (CJ) was speaking at a ceremony to enrol some 183 new lawyers to the Bar at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra.



Making reference to Proverbs 22:11 which says, ‘A good name is better than riches,’ she urged the new lawyers to let the quotation be the guiding principle of their lives throughout their practice.



Justice Sophia Akuffo told the new lawyers not to see their call to the Bar as the end of their education but rather the beginning of their career and a journey which could take them into different directions they never imagined.



She said the Bar to which they had been called has a very important role to play in the maintenance of law and order as well as the rule of law.



She therefore challenged them to be disciplined, truthful, diligent, courteous and humble as they go into the world of work.



“Your integrity as lawyers is very crucial and you must jealously protect it, no matter the challenge or the temptation that presents itself,” she urged.



The CJ also reminded them to be mindful of the fact that the General Legal Council would not close its eyes to any infractions on their parts in the pursuit of their career if brought to its attention.