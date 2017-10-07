Nsukwao River Turns Red

Related Stories Residents of Koforidua woke up on Saturday morning to see the Nsukwao River, which runs through parts of Koforidua Township, turn red.



There were rumours that the gods of the river had been offended, as a result of which the river was demonstrating its anger by turning red.



The rumours spread quickly through the Koforidua Township and many people rushed to its banks to witness the change in colour.



However, after about two hours, the reddish colour of the river started fading gradually, an indication that someone might have polluted the river upstream.



At the time of going to press, the colour of the river had faded substantially from its initial reddish colour.



The Ghana News Agency is following up to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Densu River Basin Authority to find out the real cause of the change in colour and keep its readers updated.