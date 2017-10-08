Wassa Akropong Shooting; 4 Arrested

Related Stories Following the Friday shooting to death of a resident at Wassa Akropong by a Chinese national and the rampage, four Chinese nationals have been arrested.



A combined team of police, military and traditional leaders struggled to calm down the enraged youth who were baying for the blood of Chinese residents.



They subsequently set ablaze a number of vehicles and torched a house.



The four Chinese who were arrested by the police were named as Chu Chan Jun, 34, Li Ju, 33, Su Soglan, 46, and Jan Gi Hi 49.



The police have taken them to Asankragwa Division for investigation, reports Graphic Online's Kobla Dotse Aklorbortu.



According to the police, properties destroyed included a house, six burnt vehicles and five vandalized vehicles, reports Aklorbortu.



There is an uneasy calm in the town.



Details emerging from the incident indicated that the Chinese national shot and killed Nana Boah, 29 over a misunderstanding resulting from a plumbing service.



Boah is thought to have accompanied a plumber friend to collect an amount of GHc150 being charges for a plumbing job, from the Chinese.



A misunderstanding ensued during which the Chinese shot Boah.