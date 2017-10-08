Alleged Fraudster Of Kofi Adams Granted Bail

Related Stories Arnold Asante, the businessman alleged to have defrauded the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams, of GH¢840,000 has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.



The court, presided over by Mrs Janet Harriet Akweley Quaye, last Tuesday granted the businessman bail in the sum of GH¢900,000, with six sureties.



Per the bail conditions, all the sureties must be gainfully employed.



Asante must also submit his passport to the court registry and also report himself to the Commercial Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service every two weeks.



Bail application



Asante has pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretences.



Making a case for bail, counsel for the accused, Mr Samuel Akuffo, told the court that his client was unwell and had been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Asante, he said, had a fixed place of abode, was of good character, had the necessary sureties to guarantee his bail and will not interfere with investigations but aid the court and any investigative body.



Independent examination



The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Stephen Adjei, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to order an independent body to ascertain Asante’s health status.



“We must know whether he is actually ill or he is feigning illness,’’ he said.



That was, however, rejected by Mr Akuffo, who argued that appearing before the court should be the only condition for the court to grant his client bail.



Facts



Asante is alleged to have defrauded the NDC’s National Organiser of GH¢840,000 in a business deal that involved the supply of tyres to Goldfields Mining Company Limited.



ASP Mr Adjei told the court that in December 2016, Asante convinced Mr Adams that he had secured a contract to supply tyres to Goldfields, Tarkwa, and, therefore, needed money to execute the contract.



Asante, he said, then promised to pay back the money in the same month.



“During the due period of payment, Asante indicated to Mr Adams that the contract payment was being processed by Goldfields and requested Mr Adams to provide him with his bank account number to effect payment into it,’’ he said.



ASP Mr Adjei added that Asante later told Mr Adams that Goldfields had issued a cheque to him to effect the payment.

Despite all those assurances, he said, no money was paid to Mr Adams.



Another case



Meanwhile, the court struck out another case in which Asante is alleged to have defrauded a Sunyani-based businesswoman of GH¢62,000 in January on the pretext of securing her a Range Rover vehicle being auctioned by the state.



The court took the decision after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, had presented a letter from the businesswoman about her intention to discontinue with the case.