Ghanaian Killed By Chinese National

The Western Regional Police Command has confirmed the killing of Nana Boah, a 29-year old Ghanaian, by a Chinese man at a filling station at Asankragua in the Wassa Akropong District of the Western Region.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Adiku, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Command, said at about 1700 hours on Friday, the police received a distress call that a Chinese national had shot and killed a Ghanaian at the Petrosol Filling Station.



She said the Police moved to the Filling Station but did not see the victim nor the suspect.



ASP Adiku said, as a result, the town folks went on rampage and burnt and destroyed property belonging to the Chinese in the area.



She said in the process, six vehicles were burnt whiles five others were vandalised.



She said the Divisional Commander, the District Commander and the Omanhene, NanaTetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, and his Council of Elders, followed up to the Wasa Akropong Government Hospital morgue where they found the deceased, awaiting autopsy.



She said four Chinese, namely; Chu Chan Jun 34, Li Ju 33, Su Soglan 46 and Jan Gi Hi 49, were arrested and taken to the Asankragwa Division of the Police Command for investigation, which, she noted, had created uneasy calm in the area.