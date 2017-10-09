13-Yr-Old Narrates How She Gained Admission To KNUST - VIDEO

Related Stories Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, gained media attention and became the subject for discussion on various social media platforms after she ‘historically’ had admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



13-year-old Ruth became the youngest Senior High School graduate to have made it to the University to pursue Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics.



Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, Ruth is the third among eight siblings.



Her father teaches Physics at Prempeh College Senior High School



Narrating how she made it to the university at her age, young Ruth said she started elementary school at a tender age.



Her intelligence forced her basic school teachers to promote her ahead of her peers, thus Ruth registered and wrote her BECE when she was in form one at Junior High School (JHS).



“When I reached KG1 I went for only two terms… in class four too I spent only one term and I went to class five. I was then kicked to JHS1. And I tried the BECE in JHS1 and I passed and went to St. Louis,” she narrates.



According to Ruth, pursuing Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics is good thing for hers as she “wants to become a lecturer in Mathematics”.



“After the first degree, I’ll go outside and learn space engineering,” she revealed.











