Radio Presenter Narrates How A Khebab Seller Allegedly Caused Saturday’s Gas Explosion

Related Stories It is an occurrence that has saddened many and reignited calls for proper checks in the siting of fuel and gas stations in the country.



Seven lives were on Saturday lost while more than a hundred continue to battle for their lives following a gas explosion at Atomic junction near Madina in Accra.

Several people including eyewitnesses have given varying accounts of what may have caused Saturday’s explosion even though authorities are yet to officially comment on it.



However, Joy FM’s Morning Show host, Kojo Yankson appears to have gathered enough information to suggest the gas explosion may have been caused by the activities of a Khebab seller.



It’s unclear if Kojo Yankson was at the scene of the incident at the time of the explosion but a video on social media of Mr. Yankson detailing a blow-to-blow account of the incident has gotten many tongues rolling.



According to the Joy FM presenter, “There was a leak during a loading exercise from one of the tanks here in this compound. Gas was pluming up into the sky, blowing up very fast and everybody in the area noticed it…Members of staff at the gas station evacuated immediately and called the authorities. Within minutes, our chichinga stand operator decided to start work. In spite of the fact that there was escaping gas, he lit a flame under his Khebab and the flame shot up into the air and connected with the gas that was gathering in the air above the heads of all the people standing around…this flame connected with it[the gas] and set the entire sky above the people at this junction ablaze."



The account has however not gone down too well with a number of people including colleagues at the Kokomlemle based Joy FM who have described his narration as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘problematic’.











Tweets below-



Source: ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.