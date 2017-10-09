Gas Explosion: Businesses Nearby Ignored My Warnings... Videos

Related Stories The owner of the gas filling station that exploded Saturday evening killing people said he had time and time again warned persons putting up businesses close to the station but he was ignored.



Three people died on the spot Saturday evening. The fire service has confirmed that three more have died in the hospital. Several properties including vehicles were burnt in the inferno.



Mansco Gas station situated at Atomic Junction close to the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) in Accra has been there for over a decade. George Owusu who owns it told Onua’s FM Rosina Foster that he got worried when businesses started sprouting up close to the gas station.



According to him, when the owners of these businesses where approached and warned of the potential danger their activities could pose, he was disregarded.





Mr. Owusu said he reported the situation to the police at Legon because the developers “don’t want to listen [to me]”.



“About four weeks ago I reported [to the Legon Police Station] that there is a gas filling station so they should not do business around,” he recalled.



Meanwhile, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, whose constituency the explosions occurred, believes the cause may not necessarily be about the location of the fuel station but due to someone’s “carelessness”.



He said the person whose actions led to the explosions must be held responsible.



