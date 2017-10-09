Two Fake Security Officers Arrested In E/R In One Week

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested one Anthony Nana Wiafe, for posing as a military officer and allegedly defrauding about 10 unsuspecting persons to the tune of GH¢ 19,400.00 on the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces.



The police retrieved military accoutrements such as boots, caps and uniforms from the house of the suspect during a search.



The latest arrest brings to two the number of fake security officers arrested in the region within a week.



Last week the police arrested a 25-year-old Prince Baah for posing as a police officer at Okorase, near Koforidua.



He was on September 27, 2017 sentenced by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’, presided over by Mercy Adei Kotei, to eight years’ imprisonment



Confirming the latest arrest to the Daily Heritage, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, explained that on October 2, 2017 at 8: 20 p.m., the victims of Wiafe’s scam, Alfred Asante and Emelia Odame, both residents of Kwesi Nyarko, a community near Nsawam, assisted by police Inspector Frederick Asante, arrested the suspect having put him under surveillance after being suspicious of him.



He said the victims reported to the police that on September 2 and 5, 2017, Wiafe approached them and introduced himself as a military officer working at the Air Force and collected cash of GH¢ 1,100.00 and GH¢ 600.00 from them on the pretext of recruiting them into the Ghana Army.



However, the suspect failed to honour his promise and went into hiding until October 2, 2017 when he was arrested from his hideout at Kwesi Nyarko.



According to ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect is in police custody and preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that he used similar modus oparandi to hoodwink other people.