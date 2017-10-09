Five Missing After River Offin Canoe Accident

Related Stories Five persons are feared dead in Amadaa, a farming community in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region, after the canoe in which they were crossing the River Offin to their farms, capsised last Saturday.



The canoe, which was carrying 13 people, including an eight-month-old baby, capsised mid-way through the journey after hitting what is believed to be a stump.

Seven persons were rescued, while the body of another, a female identified only as Ramatu, was retrieved.



Rains



Following the heavy rains in the Ashanti Region last Friday, the river overflowed its banks, as many places across the region got flooded.



Rescue



The Assembly member for Nkrumah Bentiko Electoral Area, Mr Martin Prempeh, said he received a call around 8 a.m. last Saturday about the incident.



He said the traditional authorities were informed and prayers were offered to help the rescue team succeed in their search.



The search team, he said, managed to rescue seven persons while attempts to locate the other five proved futile.



The body of the deceased had since been deposited at Nkawie Government Hospital.