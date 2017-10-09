The Net2 TV Cameraman Who Died In Gas Explosion

Related Stories Mohammed Ashley, a camera man with Accra-based Net 2 Television who went to the Atomic Junction to cover the gas explosion, has died out of the incident.



The family of the deceased and the management of the station were at the morgue on Monday to identify the body.



The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, October 6 killed at least seven people and injured 132 others who are being treated at the 37 Military Hospital.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that investigations concerning the Atomic Junction gas explosion on Saturday, October 7 will be concluded within some few days. Source: Class FM