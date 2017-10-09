Security Personnel Deployed To Maintain Peace In Wassa Akropong

Related Stories The Western Regional Police Command has deployed close to 90 Military and Police officers to help maintain law and order following the murder of Nana Buah at Wassa Akropong.



Buah who was alleged to have been shot dead by a Chinese National resulted in series of reprisal attacks by the youth of the area and thereby destroying property belonging to Chinese residents in the area.



ASP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police told the GNA that the Regional Commander and his entourage, the Divisional Commannder, the District Commander,57 other Police Officers and about 30 Military Officers had been deployed to maintain law and order and to also ensure peace and tranquility in the town.



She said the Omanhene, Nana Tetrete Okuamoah II, the Regional Commander and the District Chief Executive advised the youth on the need to stop the violent act but be law abiding and assured the people that the perpetrator would be dealt with according to the law.



The Police PRO said that more than 140 Chinese residents in the area who are voluntarily leaving for places like Bogoso, Dunkwa-On-Offin and Kumasi were ensured a safe passage by the Security Services.



She said security was still firm on the ground and the citizens were going about their normal duties.