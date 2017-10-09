45-Year Old Man Perishes In Flood

Related Stories A 45-year old man was on Friday swept away by flash floods at Abuakwa-Manhyia in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.



The body of the deceased, identified as Isaac Asare, had been retrieved and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue.



The seven-hour downpour made many parts of the Kumasi metropolis flooded.



It is not clear the cost of property lost, but estimated to run into several thousands of Ghana Cedis.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, accompanied by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, and officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), had so far visited some of the worst affected areas.



He repeated that structures built on waterways would be levelled to prevent any disaster. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.