Peace Council Consoles Victims Of Atomic Junction Gas Explosion

The Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, has extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the October 7, Gas Explosion at Madina Atomic Junction in Accra.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Rev. Prof Asante prayed for and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.



The gas explosion, which occurred on Saturday night, at the Mansco Gas Station, and spread to the adjacent Total Filling Station, led to the death of at least seven people, while more than 100 were injured.



Rev Prof Asante, who is also the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, recounted that what had happened in terms of the gas explosion was not the first time in our history as a nation; and that it had previously occurred in La, and in some parts of this country such as Kumasi, Takoradi and other places.



“I think it is important that we begin to put in stringent measures; we begin to really interrogate the way people use gas,” he said.



“Are we truly going by the safety mechanism that should be put in place to avoid what is happening, and especially when we are siting these things in all places, residential areas and all of that?” he quizzed.



“I heard somebody saying it is not the siting of the facility that matters but the safety.



But for me, I think it is important that the siting of the facility should also be part of the safety mechanism that we should put in place to avoid what has happened.”



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Ministry of Information, says about 400 gas stations are located in residential areas GNA



Ghana has recorded eight such explosions in three years, from 2014.



The Government says it would announce a comprehensive plan, in the coming days, to prevent such incidents, and has called for the cooperation of all citizens.