Khebab Seller Did Not Cause Gas Explosion – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) has dismissed reports suggesting that the Atomic Junction inferno on Saturday was ignited by fire from a Khebab seller nearby.



Reports were rife on social media that the said Khebab seller who lit a fire when the gas was being offloaded might have caused the explosion.



But the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Prince Billy Anaglate has disputed such speculations insisting the reports about how the fire started is untenable.



He said it is only the technical experts looking into the unfortunate incident that make such conclusions.



“…It is true that certain activities around the gas filling station might be responsible for the cause of a gas fire on the gas facility, but if you are talking about a khebab seller, you need to determine the distance of the khebab seller to the gas filling point,” he told Citi FM.



The massive explosion at a gas station near Atomic Junction, in the capital-Accra has so far claimed seven lives, while 60 people have so far been treated and discharged from various hospitals where they were being treated, official reports say.



Investigation has commenced into the cause of the fire said to have been triggered by a leakage from a gas tanker which was discharging its content.



Meanwhile, government is expected to hold a crunch cabinet meeting over Saturday’s gas explosion by Thursday.





