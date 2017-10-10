Christine Churcher Appointed Ghana Gas Board Chair

Related Stories A leading figure in the governing New Patriot Party (NPP), Christine Churcher, has been appointed the Board Chair of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



The Board was inaugurated by Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, in Accra on Monday, October 9.



The members are Dr Ben K.D. Asante, Hon Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Mr Stephen Sumani Nayina, Mr Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, Hon Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Mad Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio and Mr Joseph Kwaku Acolatse.



Mr Agyarko asked them to work hard to lift the company high. He further asked them to ensure the execution of Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs) and processing, as well as transportation agreements, are appropriately executed.





Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.