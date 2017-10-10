TV Pole Kills Two Children At Agona Duakwa

Related Stories Agona Duakwa, one of the major towns in the Agona East District in the Central Region, was last Saturday thrown into a state of mourning when two children were electrocuted by a metallic television pole.



The children were said to be playing around the TV pole after a downpour around 12 p.m. when they were electrocuted at Zongo, a suburb of the town.



They have been identified as Kelvin Boakye, five, a kindergarten pupil of the Duakwa Catholic Basic School and Kwesi Nyamful, a nursery pupil of the Jesus Love International School.



According to information gathered by the Daily Graphic, Boakye was the first to be electrocuted but Nyamful, upon observing that Boakye had become motionless, decided to pull his friend away but ended up being electrocuted also.



Confirmation



The Agona East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr John Kuntu Blankson, who confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday, said the two children were confirmed dead at the Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Polyclinic.



The Swedru Government Hospital later carried out an autopsy after which the bodies were buried in the evening of the same day.