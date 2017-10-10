AG Drops Charges Against 13 Delta Force; Proffers New Charges

Related Stories The Attorney General has advised police to withdraw the earlier charges leveled against the 13 Delta Force members who chased out the Ashanti Regional security coordinator from his office and proffered different charges against them.



The earlier charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer and causing unlawful damage have been withdrawn and in lieu, slapped with rioting.



On Tuesday, October 10, the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, applied for withdrawal of the earlier charges in court based on the advice by the AG.



The KMA circuit court, presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, accordingly discharged the accused after the prosecutor had applied for the withdrawal of the earlier charges.



They rearrested the suspects and slpped them with the new charges.



All the 13 Delta Force members and their lawyer, Matthew Appiah, were in court on Tuesday, October 10 2017 amidst tight security from the Regional Police Command.



Lawyer Matthew Appiah told Adehye FM's Elisha Adarkwah that he is now heading to the Regional Police Command to seek bail for his clients, reiterating that his clients are innocent.



According to him, the case will now be held at district court, looking at the new charge proffered against his clients.



He blamed police for the delay of the case, indicating that, if they had sent the case docket to AG earlier for advice, the case would not have been delayed for long, adding that his clients have suffered a lot due to the delay of the case.







