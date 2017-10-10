Police Yet To Get Autopsy Reports for JB Danquah-Adu And Major Mahama

Related Stories Two separate Accra Central District Courts have ordered the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital to furnish the police with the autopsy reports of Major Maxwell Mahama and Mr J.B Danquah-Adu respectively.



In the case of Mr Danquah-Adu, the court, presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh ordered the Head of the pathology department of KBTH to furnish the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) with the full autopsy report of the deceased Member of Parliament (MP) within one month.



In the Major Mahama's case, the court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, ordered the Head of the Pathology Department, of the 37 Military Hospital and Dr Lawrence Adusei, the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on the military officer, to furnish the Director of CID, with the autopsy report before or on October 26, 2017.



The two officials , Mr Ansah, said must appear before the court on October 26 if they fail to carry out the orders.



The two courts gave the orders after the prosecutor in both cases, DSP George Amegah, revealed that the police had still not received the full autopsy reports of the MP and the military officer.



Mr J.B Danquah-Adu was killed in cold blood in his bedroom in January , 2016 while Major Mahama was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in May, 2017