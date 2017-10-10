Atomic Gas Explosion: 123 Report Missing Cars...

Related Stories Apart from the human lives that were lost, properties belonging to about 123 people went missing in last Saturday's gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Afia Tenge has disclosed.



The victims, she said, are traders and drivers who fled the area when the disaster occurred.



Speaking on Joy FM, Tuesday, ASP Tenge said the Service has received reports from the 123 complaining about the loss of goods, monies, vehicles and other valuable items during the pandemonium. “Since Saturday, we have had reports from people who probably were selling around and people who said they were in their vehicles but had to run for their lives when the explosion occurred. So far we have about three reports of missing vehicles.



“And apart from that, we have had reports from people who were selling around who claimed that when they got back, they could not find their foodstuff and other items. Some have also reported the loss of monies…and so far we have had about 123 reports from people who claim they had either lost or had their properties destroyed by fire,” she said. A gas explosion at the Atomic Junction on Saturday left the nation in shock. The explosion led to the death of seven people, leaving another 132 with various degrees of injury.



While people run for their lives as the explosion occurred, many left behind their vehicles and other valuable items.



When they returned, however, they realized rather to their disbelief that others still found time to steal their belongings.



A gentleman who was driving home at the time the incident occurred, had to run for his life, leaving behind his Toyota Corolla. He still cannot find the vehicle. ASP Tenge said the police is putting together all the complaints and will investigate the reports.



“We are still recording lost items and properties and after this we are going to institute investigations into them,” she stressed.



Meanwhile, three people have been arrested for looting. One was caught red-handed stealing a car battery from one of the vehicles that were abandoned in the chaos.



The other stole a mobile phone showcase, but was apprehended after questioning.



The last person stole a table top cooker and gas cylinder and had proceeded to sell it, but was caught by police after a tip-off.



These three persons, together with the woman who bought the cooker and gas cylinder will appear before court today.